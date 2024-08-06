XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $140.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.95.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $107.12 on Friday. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that XPO will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 25,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

