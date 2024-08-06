Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ YMAB traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. 94,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,346. The company has a market cap of $484.87 million, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.66. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.
