Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ YMAB traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. 94,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,346. The company has a market cap of $484.87 million, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.66. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,853. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,444 shares of company stock worth $1,203,925 over the last ninety days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.