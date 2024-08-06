YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.44

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.44 and last traded at $60.16, with a volume of 41930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.22.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.92. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.31.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.76 million during the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

