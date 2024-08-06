Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,270,000 after buying an additional 840,169 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,117,000 after purchasing an additional 425,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,886,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,476,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

ZBRA stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.52. 177,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,399. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $372.93.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

