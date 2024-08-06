zkSync Tops 1-Day Volume of $138.71 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One zkSync token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, zkSync has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $369.87 million and approximately $138.71 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.08842468 USD and is down -20.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $136,282,883.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

