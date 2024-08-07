1,225 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $4.64 on Tuesday, hitting $130.18. 64,284,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,233,293. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $210.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.77 and a 200-day moving average of $167.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

