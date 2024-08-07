170 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.96. 1,234,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,253. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.12. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

