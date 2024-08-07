19,269 Shares in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDV. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IDV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.78. 272,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

