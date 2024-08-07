2,343 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 938.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,852. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.