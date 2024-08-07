2,343 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 938.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance
ICLN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,852. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.