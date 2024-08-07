2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) versus Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Head-To-Head Comparison

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) and Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 2seventy bio and Rezolute’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2seventy bio $71.20 million 2.90 -$217.57 million ($4.35) -0.92 Rezolute N/A N/A -$51.79 million ($1.14) -3.77

Rezolute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2seventy bio. Rezolute is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2seventy bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2seventy bio 1 4 4 1 2.50 Rezolute 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 2seventy bio and Rezolute, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

2seventy bio presently has a consensus target price of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 184.29%. Rezolute has a consensus target price of $10.43, suggesting a potential upside of 142.52%. Given 2seventy bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 2seventy bio is more favorable than Rezolute.

Profitability

This table compares 2seventy bio and Rezolute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2seventy bio -313.51% -67.59% -31.71% Rezolute N/A -60.90% -54.58%

Volatility and Risk

2seventy bio has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rezolute has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of 2seventy bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Rezolute shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of 2seventy bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Rezolute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc., a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has a collaboration arrangement with Bristol Myers Squibb Company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc. and changed its name to Rezolute, Inc. in December 2017. Rezolute, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

