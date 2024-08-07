3,150 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,293 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.85. 2,361,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,839. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

