480 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Bought by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,303,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 142,141 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.82. 279,113 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
