527 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,155.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,204,000 after buying an additional 1,191,842 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 410,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 203,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $81.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,624. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

