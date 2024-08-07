5,553 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 64,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 213,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,002,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 59,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCLT traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,173. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.