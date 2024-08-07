8,334 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 306.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,989,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,735. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,285.39%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

