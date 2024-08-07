8,586 Shares in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Bought by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 974.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 13,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

Baxter International Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE:BAX traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.93. 11,776,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Further Reading

