89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.10. 89bio has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 15.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

