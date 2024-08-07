970 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,289. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.61.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GEHC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

