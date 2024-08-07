Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $503.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Aaron’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AAN stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 590,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.43. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is -63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.10 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

