abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.30

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

ABDN opened at GBX 153.05 ($1.96) on Wednesday. abrdn has a 52-week low of GBX 134.60 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.05 ($2.68). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 154.24. The company has a market cap of £2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £17,301.88 ($22,111.03). In other abrdn news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 11,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £17,301.88 ($22,111.03). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith sold 128,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.83), for a total value of £183,042.86 ($233,920.59). Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.98) price target on shares of abrdn in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

