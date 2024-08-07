abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.30

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn Price Performance
ABDN opened at GBX 153.05 ($1.96) on Wednesday. abrdn has a 52-week low of GBX 134.60 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.05 ($2.68). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 154.24. The company has a market cap of £2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.
Insider Transactions at abrdn
In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £17,301.88 ($22,111.03). In other abrdn news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 11,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £17,301.88 ($22,111.03). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith sold 128,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.83), for a total value of £183,042.86 ($233,920.59). Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABDN
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Lumen’s Q2: Can AI Revenue Outshine a Mountain of Debt?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Carry Trade Ending: Recent Market Turbulence and Future Risks
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Stocks Slide: Trillions Lost, More Downside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.