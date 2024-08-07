ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $15.13

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.13, but opened at $18.16. ACM Research shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 1,012,858 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

ACM Research Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $999.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,004,647.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,004,647.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,197.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934. Corporate insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 1,057,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,668,000 after acquiring an additional 767,753 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $20,398,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,640,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at about $7,413,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 544.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 207,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

