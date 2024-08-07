Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ATNM traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 663,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.20. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.77.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
