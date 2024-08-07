Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Addus HomeCare stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $126.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

