Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2026 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $136.24 on Monday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.00 and its 200-day moving average is $138.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,860. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,884,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,348,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,228 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,542,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,242,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,904,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,793,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,081,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

