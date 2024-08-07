AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Up 2.1 %

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,285,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,610,741. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,048,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,813 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $69,215,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 957,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.