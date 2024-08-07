AIREA (LON:AIEA) Trading Down 10.3%

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.06 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.33). 28,504 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 18,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.37).

AIREA Stock Down 10.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.37. The company has a market capitalization of £10.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

About AIREA

(Get Free Report)

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing and manufacture of floor coverings in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers carpet tiles and planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, hospitality, and public sectors under the Burmatex brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIREA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIREA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.