Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Shares Down 1.6%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €18.22 ($20.02) and last traded at €19.53 ($21.46). Approximately 892,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.84 ($21.80).

Aixtron Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

