Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALIM stock remained flat at $5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,518. The firm has a market cap of $290.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

