Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALSN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.57.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,334,000. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,848,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $14,538,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 135,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after acquiring an additional 118,648 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

