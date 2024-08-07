Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.16 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

AMR stock opened at $250.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $172.81 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMR

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Earnings History for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.