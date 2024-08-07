Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.16 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

AMR stock opened at $250.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $172.81 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

