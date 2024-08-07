AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.03

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 44871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

AlTi Global Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $456.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $50.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 29.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

In related news, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $27,345.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,725.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AlTi Global news, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $27,345.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,725.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,953,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,586,792.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 223,790 shares of company stock worth $1,051,551 and sold 35,611 shares worth $173,211. 22.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 109.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 50,379 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlTi Global

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.