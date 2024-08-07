Altus Group (AIF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Altus Group to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.
Altus Group Trading Down 0.5 %
AIF opened at C$54.97 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$35.29 and a twelve month high of C$59.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$51.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 203.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20.
Altus Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.
Altus Group Company Profile
Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.
