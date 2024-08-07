Altus Group (AIF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Altus Group to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Altus Group Trading Down 0.5 %

AIF opened at C$54.97 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$35.29 and a twelve month high of C$59.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$51.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 203.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 target price on Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.67.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

