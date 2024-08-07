Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. 488,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,585. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $52.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRC. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

