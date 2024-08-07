Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.
Ameresco Price Performance
Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. 488,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,585. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $52.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMRC
About Ameresco
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ameresco
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.