American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $99.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,372. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $104.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

