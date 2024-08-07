American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) PT Raised to $18.00 at JMP Securities

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

American Healthcare REIT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.41.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Danny Prosky bought 25,000 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $63,269,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

