American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT updated its FY24 guidance to $1.23-1.27 EPS.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Further Reading

