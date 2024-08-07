American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.1 %

American Healthcare REIT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. 668,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,701. American Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

AHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

