Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in Amgen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 7,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $3.73 on Tuesday, hitting $328.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.40. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.46 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market cap of $176.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $0.11. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

