Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $362.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $332.00 to $362.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $16.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 12 month low of $248.38 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

