Analysts Offer Predictions for Northwest Pipe’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Pipe in a research note issued on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s FY2027 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NWPX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Northwest Pipe from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NWPX stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 120.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

