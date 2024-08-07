Analysts Set Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Target Price at $13.00

Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,390.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,390.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $25,955.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,362.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,075 shares of company stock worth $764,471 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arteris by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Arteris by 25.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arteris by 28.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Arteris by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 342,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 87,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Arteris by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 129,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIP opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Arteris has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 229.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

