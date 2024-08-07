Analysts Set Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target at $3.93

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.15%. On average, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.