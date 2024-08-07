AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82), Yahoo Finance reports. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $31.54. 230,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,042. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -0.25. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $45,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $484,824. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANAB. SVB Leerink started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANAB

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.