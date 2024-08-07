Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Announces Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Anavex Life Sciences stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 967,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,728. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

