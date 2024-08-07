Apollo Currency Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.32 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $2.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00036230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012794 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

