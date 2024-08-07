Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.
Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.2 %
APLE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 688,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.
Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLE
Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT
In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apple Hospitality REIT
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Super Micro Computers Splits Stock: Is This the Time to Buy?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Nuclear Power Giant’s Shares Jump on Raised Full-Year Guidance
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Airbnb Stock: Key Drivers Indicate Bright Future Despite Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.