Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Aqua Metals Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Aqua Metals stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,511. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.21.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AQMS. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Aqua Metals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aqua Metals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,370.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 312,500 shares of company stock worth $121,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

(Get Free Report)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.