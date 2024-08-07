Argo Investments Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.18 (ASX:ARG)

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

