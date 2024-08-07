Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. On average, analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,743.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

