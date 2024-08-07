Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million.

Artesian Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

ARTNA traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $369.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.19.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 69.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

